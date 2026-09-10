Oktoberfest in Paducah
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Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
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Liz Hammonds
Maiden Alley Cinema's Oktoberfest in Paducah
Oktoberfest in Paducah
Celebrate fall in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, at Maiden Alley Cinema’s annual Oktoberfest! This lively outdoor festival brings the spirit of Bavaria to downtown Paducah for an afternoon filled with local food, craft brews, live music, and family-friendly fun.
For more information visit maidenalleycinema.org/oktoberfest/
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Paducah, KY Paducah, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs