× Expand Liz Hammonds Maiden Alley Cinema's Oktoberfest in Paducah

Oktoberfest in Paducah

Celebrate fall in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, at Maiden Alley Cinema’s annual Oktoberfest! This lively outdoor festival brings the spirit of Bavaria to downtown Paducah for an afternoon filled with local food, craft brews, live music, and family-friendly fun.

For more information visit maidenalleycinema.org/oktoberfest/