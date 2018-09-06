Old Crow Medicine Show at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Thursday, September 6th at 8pm

Tickets: $39.50, $44.50, $49.50, $54.50

Old Crow Medicine Show now have five studio albums to their name, three of which were released by Nettwerk Records – O.C.M.S (2004) and Big Iron World (2006) produced by David Rawlings, and  Tennessee Pusher (2008) produced by Don Was. In 2012, ATO Records released the Ted Hutt produced, Carry Me Back, on which they continued to craft classic American roots music. The band’s album, Remedy (2014), released by ATO Records and also produced by Ted Hutt includes new Old Crow classics like “Sweet Amarillo,” “8 Dogs 8 Banjos,” and “Brushy Mountain Conjugal Trailer”.

In 2017 Old Crow Medicine Show released two albums: Best Of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwerk) and 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia Nashville). Best Of is comprised of fan favorites from Old Crows’ three Nettwerk released albums, as well as two previously unreleased tracks. 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde is Old Crow’s reimagined version of Bob Dylan’s classic Blonde On Blonde album. Released via the historic Columbia Records label, it finds Old Crow Medicine Show exploring new territory while paying homage to their biggest influence.

On April 20th, 2018 the band released the Dave Cobb produced, Volunteer, via Columbia Records Nashville. Volunteer is Old Crow’s sixth studio album and was recorded at historic RCA Studio A. The songs illustrate themes that resonate far beyond Old Crow Medicine Show’s diverse fan base, while also showcasing the depth in the group’s songwriting.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

