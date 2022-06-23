Old Dominion at Lexington Opera House

Old Dominio has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com