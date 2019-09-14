Old Friends a Simon & Garfunkel Tribute at Kenton County Library
Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
Old Friends a Simon & Garfunkel Tribute at Kenton County Library
Old Friends, starring Nick Foresman and Jason Elsenheimer, pays the ultimate homage to the classic American duo, Simon & Garfunkel! Come out and groove with us to these iconic folk-rock melodies.
Registration begins 8/1/2019 at 8:00 AM
For more information call (859) 962-4003 or visit kentonlibrary.org
Info
Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018 View Map
Concerts & Live Music