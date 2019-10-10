× Expand The Kentucky Castle Castle Dinner

Old Friends at The Kentucky Castle

Join us in the Castle's magnificent greenhouse for cocktails, an elegant buffet dinner created by Castle Executive Chef Jason Walls and his staff, and live music by leading contemporary Bluegrass artists NewTown.

Hosted by TVG and NBC WAVE 3 correspondent Caton Bredar and Old Friends founder Michael Blowen, the event begins at 7 pm and will feature some of the racing industry's premiere players for a night of casual conversation and "storytelling."

Expected Storytellers include:

Blood-Horse correspondent Steve Haskin, Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron, popular radio host and author Ercel Ellis, retired jockey and aftercare advocate Rosie Napravnik, and trainer Joe Sharp, among others.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Old Friends, the non-profit organization that cares for over 200 retired Thoroughbreds, including Kentucky Derby-Preakness winners Silver Charm and War Emblem, Belmont Stakes winners Touch Gold and Sarava, and three-time Santa Anita Handicap winner Game On Dude. Public tours of the farm are conducted daily to meet the champions.

Tickets are $85

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com