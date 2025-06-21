Old Louisville Garden Tour
Old Louisville Neighborhood Louisville, Kentucky
Old Louisville Garden Tour
The Second Street Neighborhood Historical Association is holding its annual Old Louisville Garden tour Saturday and Sunday June 21-22 from 10 am-5 pm.
Earn a free ticket by volunteering as a garden sitter, ticket seller, or miscellaneous tasks.
You may also buy a Combo ticket for $10 extra to visit the Conrad Caldwell House Museum.
For more information call (502) 635-5244 visit oldlouisville.org
