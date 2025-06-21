Old Louisville Garden Tour

The Second Street Neighborhood Historical Association is holding its annual Old Louisville Garden tour Saturday and Sunday June 21-22 from 10 am-5 pm.  

Earn a free ticket by volunteering as a garden sitter, ticket seller, or miscellaneous tasks.  

You may also buy a Combo ticket for $10 extra to visit the Conrad Caldwell House Museum. 

For more information call  (502) 635-5244 visit oldlouisville.org

