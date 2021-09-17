Old Louisville LIVE with Katie Toupin
Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Old Louisville LIVE with Katie Toupin
The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is proud to announce Old Louisville LIVE, a free performing arts series in Central Park. Old Louisville LIVE offers something for everyone with its diverse lineup of music, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
For more information visit oldlouisville.org
Concerts & Live Music