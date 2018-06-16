Old Louisville Sites to See, Part 2

The Old Louisville Visitor Center and Conrad-Caldwell House Museum are sponsoring two historical talks and walking tours of the Old Louisville neighborhood. Historian and local architect Steve Wiser, FAIA, will be presenting these two talks and tours.

On Saturday May 19th at 1 pm, Mr. Wiser will be giving a talk entitled ‘Old Louisville Sites to See, Part 1’, and at 1:30 pm, he will provide a walking tour of the ‘northern’ section of Old Louisville, which is bounded by Magnolia, Fourth Street, Ormsby, and Third Street. The talk and tour are separate events. The talk event cost is $10 and the walking tour cost is $10. Both events will begin at the Old Louisville Neighborhood Visitor Center, which is located in Central Park, near Magnolia and St. James Court.

On Saturday June 16th at 1 pm, Mr. Wiser will give a talk entitled ‘Old Louisville Sites to See, Part 2’, and then at 1:30 pm, he will provide a walking tour of the ‘southern’ section of Old Louisville, which is bounded by Magnolia, St. James Court, Belgravia Court, and Third Street. The talk event cost is $10 and the walking tour cost is $10. Both events will begin at the Conrad-Caldwell House located at 1402 St. James Court, at intersection with Magnolia.

Reservations for the May 19th Talk and / or Tour can be made by emailing shawn.williams@oldlouisville.org or calling (502) 635-5244

Reservations for the June 16th Talk and / or Tour can be made by emailing kmeador@conradcaldwell.org or by calling 502-636-5023

In addition to the talk and tour, each participant will receive a copy of Mr. Wiser’s book “Haunted Houses of Louisville.”

Proceeds of these talks and tours will benefit the Old Louisville Visitors Center and the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.

Steve Wiser, FAIA, is President of the Louisville Historical League and has written numerous books on the architecture and history of Louisville. His most recent book is ‘Louisville Sites to See by DESIGN’.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org