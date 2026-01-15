Old Washington Festival

Get ready to step back in time in Old Washington, Kentucky! On Saturday April 4th from 10AM to 5PM, the Old Washington Festival brings the past to life with engaging activities for all ages! Along with delicious food, historical demonstrations, live music, and local artisans, local shops and museums will be open. This festival is the perfect blend of springtime celebration and tradition!

For more information call 606-563-2596 ext. 101 or visit maysvilleky.net