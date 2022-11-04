Join the Filson Historical Society for the opening of the latest exhibit, Olde England on the Ohio. Louisville’s Tudor Revival. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the curators in the gallery to engage in conversation and answer questions. This a free event open to the public but registration is required.

Louisville’s residents and visitors often note the city’s proliferation of Tudor Revival architecture. From homes to businesses, churches to charities, Louisville has retained an impressive Tudor Revival collection, including several neighborhoods where it is the dominant style.

Olde England on the Ohio: Louisville’s Tudor Revival uses Louisville as a microcosm of a larger national movement that peaked in the 1920s and early 1930s. Tudor Revival not only manifested through architecture, but also in consumer products and popular culture. The exhibit shows the range of ways Americans looked to recreate a near-mythic “Merrie Olde England” in the early twentieth century.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events/