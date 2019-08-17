Oldham County History Center Presents Dahlgren Barn Social

Barn socials recall a time when friends and neighbors got together to eat, have a good time and swap stories. The Oldham County History Center will recreate this atmosphere on Saturday, August 17 with the Dahlgren Barn Social. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on the grounds of the History Center, located at 106 N. Second Ave., La Grange. There will be children’s activities, entertainment, food and lots of fun!

The Juggernaut Jug Band will have the crowd on their feet when they perform their special blend of jazz, blues and ragtime sound. A curious combination of washboards, washtubs, kazoos and jugs will fill the air as this Louisville-based band recalls the sounds of early twentieth century jug music. The band formed over five decades ago when members were still in high school. They have appeared on stage with Leon Russell, Arlo Guthrie, John Hartford, Doc Watson, Riders In the Sky and Bill Monroe. On September 14 the band will perform at the 15th annual National Jug Band Jubilee at Louisville’s Brown Forman Amphitheater.

“Born and recorded in Louisville over a century ago, jug band music isn’t country, Hillbilly or bluegrass. It’s a way to play popular music of any style or era using jug band instrumentation,” said Tom Sobel, manager for the band. “Since 1965 the Juggernaut Jug Band has been ‘The Keepers of The Flame’, by performing at festivals, colleges and performing arts centers from Maine to California.” He said the band is special because of their “unique style and happy sound they’ve spent decades creating.” The band was featured in Todd Qwaits 2004 documentary about jug band history, 'Chasin Gus' Ghost'.

There will be lots of children’s activities during the Dahlgren Barn Social and visitors will get to use an antique printing press the History Center uses for special programs and school programs. A Kids Kazoo Band will be put together, to compliment the music by the Juggernaut Jug Band. In addition to kazoos and spoons, the Juggernaut Jug Band “will bring 12 or more small washboards kids will be invited to play,” Sobel said. The band’s music appeals “to everyone from small children to their great-grandparents; something few other groups can do.”

Another highlight for kids will be the Squallis Puppeteers’ “Ferdinand the Bull” performance. This nonprofit organization has been making puppets, performing, and teaching children and adults in Louisville, Ky since 1997. They will present a musical performance and suitcase puppet show of Ferdinand, a children’s book with words by Munro Leaf and drawings by Robert Lawson.

Visitors will be treated to free ice cream and a combination meal of hotdog, chips and drink can be purchased for only $2. A portion of the History Center’s J. Chilton Barnett Whiskey Jug Collection will also be on display.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org