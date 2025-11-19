Oldham County Parks & Rec Presents Breakfast with Santa

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Breakfast with Santa

FREE

Activities for this event sponsored by Oldham County Parks & Rec include: Meet and Greet with Santa (1 FREE photo per child), Holiday Crafts and Games, Make Your Own Candy Cane (with Just Be Clause), and Holiday selfie photo areas. Pancakes and orange juice. Free, but it is requested that attendees bring a new toy for TOYS-FOR-TOTS.