Oldham County Parks & Rec Presents Breakfast with Santa
Oldham County Parks and Recreation 1551 N. Highway 393 , Kentucky 40031
Activities for this event sponsored by Oldham County Parks & Rec include: Meet and Greet with Santa (1 FREE photo per child), Holiday Crafts and Games, Make Your Own Candy Cane (with Just Be Clause), and Holiday selfie photo areas. Pancakes and orange juice. Free, but it is requested that attendees bring a new toy for TOYS-FOR-TOTS.
