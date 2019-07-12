Oliver! at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13, 2019 · 7 p.m. · Sunday, July 14 · 2 p.m.

Tickets: $16 (All students: half-price) (general admission)

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org