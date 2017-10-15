Olivia Newton-John at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

 Olivia Newton-John at the Norton Center

 International superstar and multiple Grammy® Award-winner Olivia Newton-John, Grammy®-nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman, and SOCAN Award-winner Amy Sky come together to perform LIV ON, a collaborative production intended for those who wish to transcend loss while walking a journey toward new-found meaning and hope. LIV ON grew out of the three artists’ personal experiences with loss and illness, which they all survived, to “LIV ON” and celebrate each day with a depth of gratitude. In this unique concert experience, Newton-John, Chapman, and Sky will perform their most famous and popular songs along with music from their collaborative project. October 15, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music
