Olivia Newton-John at the Norton Center

International superstar and multiple Grammy® Award-winner Olivia Newton-John, Grammy®-nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman, and SOCAN Award-winner Amy Sky come together to perform LIV ON, a collaborative production intended for those who wish to transcend loss while walking a journey toward new-found meaning and hope. LIV ON grew out of the three artists’ personal experiences with loss and illness, which they all survived, to “LIV ON” and celebrate each day with a depth of gratitude. In this unique concert experience, Newton-John, Chapman, and Sky will perform their most famous and popular songs along with music from their collaborative project. October 15, Newlin Hall.

