Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum

to Google Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum

 This exhibition will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, created to preserve the ultimate park system of Frederick Law Olmsted's career. The Louisville system is one of only four completed park systems in the world designed by Olmsted, who is best known for his work on Central Park in New York, the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. and the Biltmore Estate grounds in Asheville, North Carolina. Featuring historical documents, architectural plans, photographs and interactives,  Olmsted's Louisville  will pay tribute to this famous landscape architect, exploring his legacy through his impact on the people, the neighborhoods, and the natural features of Louisville.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
5027535663
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum - 2019-04-10 00:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Submit Yours