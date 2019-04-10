Olmsted's Louisville 1891 to Present Exhibit at The Frazier Museum

This exhibition will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, created to preserve the ultimate park system of Frederick Law Olmsted's career. The Louisville system is one of only four completed park systems in the world designed by Olmsted, who is best known for his work on Central Park in New York, the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. and the Biltmore Estate grounds in Asheville, North Carolina. Featuring historical documents, architectural plans, photographs and interactives, Olmsted's Louisville will pay tribute to this famous landscape architect, exploring his legacy through his impact on the people, the neighborhoods, and the natural features of Louisville.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org