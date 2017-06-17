Once Upon A Mattress at Hardin County Playhouse

Queen Aggravain sabotages the efforts of every young princess who hopes to marry her son, Prince Dauntless - and no one else can "settle down" until he does!

Honorable Sir Harry is determined to marry the lovely Lady Larken so he sets off for faraway lands and returns with an unlikely candidate: Princess Winnifred of the Swamps. It's love at first sight for the Prince, so the Queen sets about planning her most difficult challenge yet. The palace is filled with merriment and mischief while everyone wonders: will Princess "Fred" pass the Queen's test?

The classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea comes to life in this outrageously funny Broadway musical.

Performances

June 9-11 & 15-18, 2017

For more information visit hardincountyplayhouse.com