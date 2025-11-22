Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show at Shelbyville Convention Center
to
Shelbyville Convention & Visitor Center 219 7th Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
ArtSpark Productions
Get ready for some serious holiday cheer at the 5th Annual “Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show!”
🗓 Friday, November 22nd
🕙 10 AM – 3 PM
🎉 Join us for a magical shopping experience filled with one-of-a-kind gifts, festive finds, pic with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and holiday spirit galore! Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone!
✨ SPECIAL BONUS!
The first 50 guests through the doors will receive exclusive coupons worth $5 to $25 to use at the show! 🎟️🎄
Don’t miss this beloved tradition—grab your friends, bring your holiday shopping list, and let’s kick off the season in style!
🎅🏼💫 Follow ArtSpark Productions for sneak peeks, vendor highlights, and more holiday magic leading up to the big day!
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com