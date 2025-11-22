× Expand ArtSpark Productions ArtSpark Productions

Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show at Shelbyville Convention Center

Get ready for some serious holiday cheer at the 5th Annual “Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show!”

🗓 Friday, November 22nd

🕙 10 AM – 3 PM

🎉 Join us for a magical shopping experience filled with one-of-a-kind gifts, festive finds, pic with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and holiday spirit galore! Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, there’s something for everyone!

✨ SPECIAL BONUS!

The first 50 guests through the doors will receive exclusive coupons worth $5 to $25 to use at the show! 🎟️🎄

Don’t miss this beloved tradition—grab your friends, bring your holiday shopping list, and let’s kick off the season in style!

🎅🏼💫 Follow ArtSpark Productions for sneak peeks, vendor highlights, and more holiday magic leading up to the big day!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com