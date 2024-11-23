× Expand ArtSpark Productions Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show information

Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville

Join Mr. & Mrs. Claus in beautiful Shelby County to celebrate the holiday season! We have over 50 talented and gifted artisans that will be showcasing their craft. The first 25 people through the door will receive a coupon good for $5 to $25 off their purchase at the show.

FREE ADMISSION!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com