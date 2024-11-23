Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville
to
Shelbyville Visitors/Welcome Center 1011 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
×
ArtSpark Productions
Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show information
Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville
Join Mr. & Mrs. Claus in beautiful Shelby County to celebrate the holiday season! We have over 50 talented and gifted artisans that will be showcasing their craft. The first 25 people through the door will receive a coupon good for $5 to $25 off their purchase at the show.
FREE ADMISSION!
For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com
Info
Shelbyville Visitors/Welcome Center 1011 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs