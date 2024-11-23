Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville

to

Shelbyville Visitors/Welcome Center 1011 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville

Join Mr. & Mrs. Claus in beautiful Shelby County to celebrate the holiday season! We have over 50 talented and gifted artisans that will be showcasing their craft. The first 25 people through the door will receive a coupon good for $5 to $25 off their purchase at the show.

FREE ADMISSION!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com

Info

Shelbyville Visitors/Welcome Center 1011 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs
502-641-1920
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville - 2024-11-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville - 2024-11-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville - 2024-11-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Once Upon a Christmas Gift Show in Shelbyville - 2024-11-23 10:00:00 ical