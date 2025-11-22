Once Upon a Drag Show! at High Stakes Rooftop
Tempo by Hilton 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop Grill
🌈✨ Disney & Pixar Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop! ✨🌈
📅 Saturday, November 22, 2025
🍳 Brunch begins at 10:00 AM | Performances from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Step into a world of wonder, music, and sparkle as your favorite Disney and Pixar characters get a dazzling drag makeover! Join us for a morning full of laughter, songs, and unforgettable performances high above the city at High Stakes Rooftop.
🎟️ $38 per person ($15 for kids 12 and younger)
Includes a family-style breakfast featuring:
🥐 Bottomless fresh baked pastries to start
🥞 Pancakes
🍳 Scrambled Eggs
🥓 Bacon or Sausage
🥔 Breakfast Potatoes
🍞 Toast
☕ Includes coffee, tea, and soda
🍹 Enjoy crafted bar drinks from our partners at Red Bull and Castle & Key Distillery — the perfect pairing for a magical brunch experience!
👑 Bring your friends, don your mouse ears or favorite character look, and get ready for a whimsical rooftop celebration where fairytales meet fabulous.
📍 High Stakes Rooftop
✨ Where magic meets mimosas!
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com