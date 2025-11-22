Once Upon a Drag Show! at High Stakes Rooftop

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Grill High Stakes Rooftop Grill

🌈✨ Disney & Pixar Drag Brunch at High Stakes Rooftop! ✨🌈

📅 Saturday, November 22, 2025

🍳 Brunch begins at 10:00 AM | Performances from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Step into a world of wonder, music, and sparkle as your favorite Disney and Pixar characters get a dazzling drag makeover! Join us for a morning full of laughter, songs, and unforgettable performances high above the city at High Stakes Rooftop.

🎟️ $38 per person ($15 for kids 12 and younger)

Includes a family-style breakfast featuring:

🥐 Bottomless fresh baked pastries to start

🥞 Pancakes

🍳 Scrambled Eggs

🥓 Bacon or Sausage

🥔 Breakfast Potatoes

🍞 Toast

☕ Includes coffee, tea, and soda

🍹 Enjoy crafted bar drinks from our partners at Red Bull and Castle & Key Distillery — the perfect pairing for a magical brunch experience!

👑 Bring your friends, don your mouse ears or favorite character look, and get ready for a whimsical rooftop celebration where fairytales meet fabulous.

📍 High Stakes Rooftop

✨ Where magic meets mimosas!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com