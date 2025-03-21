× Expand Spotlight Mattress

Once Upon a Mattress at Spotlight Playhouse

Check website for exact dates and showtimes.

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 14-18

Experience the hilarity and charm of "Once Upon a Mattress," performed by the talented students of Spotlight Acting School, ages 14-18! This full Broadway musical brings a delightful twist to the classic tale of "The Princess and the Pea." With witty dialogue, catchy songs, and a whimsical storyline, it’s a show that guarantees fun for the entire family.

As famously performed by Broadway legends like Carol Burnett, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Sutton Foster, this production offers the same humor and heart, brought to life by our rising stars. Don’t miss this enchanting and comedic journey that proves even the most unlikely princess can find her happily ever after. Reserve your tickets today for a magical night of theater!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com