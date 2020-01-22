Once on This Island at Actors Theatre
Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming helms a Caribbean-infused tribute to the resilience of the human heart—and to love’s extraordinary power to tear down walls and transform our lives. Set on a tropical island ruled by temperamental gods, this Tony Award-winning musical follows orphaned peasant girl Ti Moune, who falls for Daniel, the son of a wealthy family. Ti Moune is determined to be with her beloved at any cost, but can her courage overcome the age-old prejudices separating their different worlds?
Audience Advisory: Racial prejudice, some violence and discussion of sex.
Age Recommendations: 10+
