Once on This Island at Actors Theatre

Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming helms a Caribbean-infused tribute to the resilience of the human heart—and to love’s extraordinary power to tear down walls and transform our lives. Set on a tropical island ruled by temperamental gods, this Tony Award-winning musical follows orphaned peasant girl Ti Moune, who falls for Daniel, the son of a wealthy family. Ti Moune is determined to be with her beloved at any cost, but can her courage overcome the age-old prejudices separating their different worlds?

Audience Advisory: Racial prejudice, some violence and discussion of sex.

Age Recommendations: 10+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org