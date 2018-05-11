One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody at the Norton Center

 Why so serious?  The Norton Center will close the 2017-18 season and Weisiger series with One Man Dark Knight: A Batman Parody, an irreverent homage to the Dark Knight Trilogy. Two-faced super-nerd Charles Ross, the madman behind One Man Star Wars and One Man Lord of the Rings, lovingly tears Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece a new one in his latest one man show. No costumes, no sets, no Batmobiles. Ross takes you on a comedic joyride, from Batman’s origins to his epic battles against Gotham’s super-villains. Hold on to your utility belt! May 11, Weisiger Theatre.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
