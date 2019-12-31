One Time Only Goldie's New Year's Eve Show at RiverPark Center

This year’s show will include country and gospel music, and our old time Rock-N-Roll spectacular. The show is made from the best of the best – Goldie, her Backstage Band and singers. “Everywhere I go people ask if we’re doing another New Year’s Eve show. I have to admit it – I love seeing everybody again too! But it won’t be a party without you, so, come celebrate with us!”, Goldie said.

To describe everything you’ll see at Goldie’s New Year’s Eve show would be impossible. Goldie and the Backstage Band with Jon Brennan, Katie Herron, Tara Estes, Travis Estes, Tate Brothers, Scott Davis and Terry Lee and more make this evening a fun family experience

The show begins at 8PM and will be followed Moonlite breakfast at midnight.

For more information call (270) 687-2787 or visit riverparkcenter.org