One Veiling: 20th Anniversary of Mecca Dance Studio

Mecca Dance Studio celebrates its 20th year in the Lexington Arts Community by remounting its stage production, "One Veiling" from 2002, featuring special guest Mardi Love.

The show is a multicultural music and dance diaspora exploring Birth, Transcendence and Life. The show features many of the original cast from 2002 along with collaborations with local dance companies: Blackbird Dance Theatre, Centre College's Dance Department under direction of Rebecca Stephenson, local musicians Tripp Bratton, Jeff Watts, Julie Edwards, Diane Timmons, Alma Gitana and more, as well as collaborations with regional dancers, Anaya from Cincinnati and special guest Mardi Love, an internationally renowned belly dancer.

The show features original music scored for the production as well as original dance choreography throughout the show. Audiences will hear and see music and dances from the Middle East, India, Spain, modern contemporary and more.

Sunday, November 24 | 7PM

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third St

$20 | $17 for students

859.280.2201

LexingtonLyric.com

