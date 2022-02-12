× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Ooh La La La Grange Chocolate Crawl

Ooh-La-La! La Grange! Chocolate Crawl in LaGrange

Bring your special Valentine to La Grange to experience the famous Chocolate Crawl. This is a perfect outing for all our chocolate loving folk. Visit over 20 participating businesses, sample decadent chocolate treats, shop our wonderful, local artisan shops and enjoy the day! ONLY 500 tickets available.

Tickets $10 until Feb. 1, 2022

$15 Feb. 1 – day of event.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/