× Expand Planet of the Tapes Oops! All Christmas Monsters

Oops! All Christmas Monsters at Planet of the Tapes

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but this assortment of creepy Christmas critters might have you thinking otherwise! Join us on December 15th for a performances from an assortment of festive monsters including Possum Clause, Cindy Lou Who, Depression, and more!

If you like shows like Thunderdome, An Evening with the Authors*, and the Character Assassinations Roasts, come check out Oops! All Christmas Monsters!

Featuring Lena Beamish, June Dempsey, Josh Gibson, Charity Murphy, Chris Vititoe, Uncool Randy, and more!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

For more information call 502.26.07541.