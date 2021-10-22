× Expand Planet of the Tapes A killer lineup of classic monsters doing comedy!

Oops! All Monsters at Planet of the Tapes

Join us for a weekend of spooky joy as a killer lineup of monsters do comedy. Vampires, ghosts, sentient blobs, and other sorts of ghouls are here to slay. Featuring an amazing lineup of the best comics around - Mandee McKelvey, Andy Fleming, Chris Vititoe, Kent Carney, Greg Welsh, Josh Gibson, Lena Beamish; and hosted by the most delightful arty weirdo around, Amy Davis!

*YOU MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF VACCINATION TO BE ADMITTED*

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/9934/t/tickets