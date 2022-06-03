Open House at Kentucky Museum

Join us on June 3 from 5 to 7pm to see our next exhibits, including the premiere of Nuestro hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home courtesy Kentucky Arts Council and alDía en América and Casa de la Cultura Kentucky. This exhibition showcases Hispanic, Latinx and Latin American Kentuckians' visual art..

Also on view will be the new exhibitions, Crazy Quilt Mania, Coral Reef, Side by Side, and Ancient Near East in KY.

We will also celebrate our Museum for All Fund, which runs May 18 to June 17 and seeks to establish permanent free admission to the Museum.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 2707453369 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum