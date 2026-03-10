× Expand Spring Residential Open House at Ovation - Tour our Riverfront Model on March 25 from 11 am - 2 Spring Residential Open House at Ovation - Tour our Riverfront Model on March 25 from 11 am - 2

EXPERIENCE LIVING AT OVATION

Experience Ovation for yourself at our Open House in our new model unit in Building 2 of The Boardwalk Residences. Step into a fully furnished showcase of elevated riverfront living - where effortless accessibility meets refined design. From secure, private garage access to breathtaking skyline views, this is your chance to feel what it’s like to live above it all.

Signature opportunities at the Spring Open House at Ovation:

1. Model Home Open House and Tour

2. Firsthand Look at Secure, Convenient Garage-to-Residence Access

3. Guided Walkthrough of Available Finished Units

4. Guided Walkthrough of Building One (Units Available Spring 2026)

Location: (use this address in the Google map app)

The Boardwalk Residences, Building 2

500 Ovation Way

Newport, KY 41071

Complimentary parking available on Ovation Way.

RSVPs are encouraged.

The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation feature 88 premier luxury condominium homes across 3 buildings situated along the Northern Kentucky riverfront. These exceptional residences provide unparalleled, panoramic views of the Cincinnati skyline and the Ohio and Licking Rivers, seamlessly blending the serenity of a private enclave with the vibrancy of an active urban lifestyle. Designed for single-level living, each home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-concept layout focused on comfort and sophistication. Kitchens feature upscale brands Sub Zero, Wolf and Asko appliances with smart technology. Floor plans are designed to highlight breathtaking views, with riverfront private balconies outfitted with translucent glass handrails for seamless indoor-outdoor enjoyment. Residents enjoy private, direct elevator access from a secure, reserved parking garage, providing convenience and peace of mind.

For more information call 513-643-1585 or visit go.evvnt.com/3520363-0?pid=11713