Open Mic Night at The Gallery at Gatewood

Oldham County is chock full of things to do near Louisville! Join us at Gallery at Gatewood on Main Street in La Grange to show off your talent or just have fun with friends! Every third Thursday is Open Mic Night! Free Admission and Drink Specials! Must be 21 or over.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/