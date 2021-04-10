× Expand Louisville Visual Art Open Studio Weekend Louisville

Open Studio Weekend by Louisville Visual Art

Louisville Visual Art is thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for the 7th annual Open Studio Weekend, April 10 - 11, 2021! This event was postponed from November 2020 due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.*

More Info and Directories can be found at: www.openstudioweekend.org

Open Studio Weekend is a landmark event when artists across the Louisville Metro area open their work spaces to the public. A prime opportunity for fans, collectors, fellow artists, or those just curious about Louisville’s bustling art scene to get behind-the-scenes views of creative processes, learn about new artists in the area, and take advantage of studio sales where available. For participating artists, it’s a wonderful way to connect with new audiences, inspire young visitors, and share deeper significance of how and why they make what they make. Louisville Visual Art and the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute partner to develop the roster of artists and create a comprehensive Studio Directory & Artist Guide that maps studio locations and provides information on all participants. The Directory serves as a ticket to OPEN STUDIO WEEKEND, and is prized in the community as an invaluable guide to Louisville’s art scene.

Since 2013, Louisville Visual Art and the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute have invited the public to step inside dozens of artists’ work spaces across the Metro and get a glimpse into their creative process. This Open Studio Weekend partnership raises funds for LVA's Children's Fine Art Classes and the Hite Art Institute's Mary Spencer Nay Scholarship.

* The safety of our visitors and artists are our number one priority. To help keep everyone safe, we’ve implemented a number of measures and changes to the Studio Tour experience. The updates are designed to prioritize social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

For more informationvisit louisvillevisualart.org/open-studio-weekend