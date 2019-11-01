× Expand Louisville Visual Art Open Studio Weekend

Open Studio Weekend in Louisville

The annual Open Studio Weekend is a landmark event when artists across the Louisville Metro open their work spaces to the public. It’s a prime opportunity for fans, collectors, fellow artists, or those just curious about Louisville’s bustling scene to get behind-the-scenes views of creative processes, learn about new artists in the area, and take advantage of studio sales where available. For participating artists, it’s a wonderful way to connect with new audiences, inspire young visitors, and share deeper significance of how and why they make what they make. Louisville Visual Art and the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute partner to develop the roster of artists and create a comprehensive Directory that maps the studio locations and provides information on all participants. The Directory serves as a ticket to Open Studio Weekend, and is prized in the community as an invaluable guide to Louisville’s art scene. A juried exhibition kicks off Open Studio Weekend at the UofL’s Cressman Center downtown Friday evening November 1, 2019 from 6–8pm.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/open-studio-weekend