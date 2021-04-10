Open Studio Weekend in Louisville

Open Studio Weekend in Louisville

Discover Artist Studios in the Louisville Area!

April 10 - 11, 12:00- 6:00pm each day

We are thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for the

7th annual Open Studio Weekend, a landmark event when artists across the Louisville area open their work spaces to the public !

Purchased OSW Artist Directory and Studio Guide can be picked up at one of our sponsoring locations (listed below) between March 23 - April 11, 2021:

    Artist & Craftsman Supply - 1002 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY

    Louisville Visitor Center - 301 S 4th Street, Louisville, KY

    Louisville Visual Art - 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, KY

    Preston Arts Center - 3048 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY

    Revelry Boutique Gallery - 742 E Market St. Louisville, KY

OSW Directories are $12 for non-members and $10 for LVA members, students and educators.

For more information call (502) 584-8166. email  info@louisvillevisualart.org, or visit louisvillevisualart.org/open-studio-weekend

Info

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts
