Open Studio Weekend in Louisville
to
Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Visual Art
Open Studio Weekend
Open Studio Weekend in Louisville
Discover Artist Studios in the Louisville Area!
April 10 - 11, 12:00- 6:00pm each day
We are thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for the
7th annual Open Studio Weekend, a landmark event when artists across the Louisville area open their work spaces to the public !
Purchased OSW Artist Directory and Studio Guide can be picked up at one of our sponsoring locations (listed below) between March 23 - April 11, 2021:
Artist & Craftsman Supply - 1002 Barret Avenue, Louisville, KY
Louisville Visitor Center - 301 S 4th Street, Louisville, KY
Louisville Visual Art - 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, KY
Preston Arts Center - 3048 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Revelry Boutique Gallery - 742 E Market St. Louisville, KY
OSW Directories are $12 for non-members and $10 for LVA members, students and educators.
For more information call (502) 584-8166. email info@louisvillevisualart.org, or visit louisvillevisualart.org/open-studio-weekend