Open Studio Weekend in Louisville

One weekend each year artists from all over Louisville open their doors for Open Studio Weekend! This event is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who appreciates art, from enthusiasts to collectors, to see artists at work, get a glimpse into the process of making art, and in some cases, take advantage of studio sales.

Purchase your Open Studio Weekend ticket and gain access to artist studios throughout the city!

Saturday, November 4 - 10AM-5PM

Sunday, November 5 - 12PM-5PM

Tickets : $20

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org