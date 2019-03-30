Opening Day and Hellebore Sale at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Free with Regular Admission

Spring is here… or at least it will be here soon. Help us celebrate the season by joining us for our annual opening day. If you’ve been here for past Hellebore Sale days you know how much fun we’ve had. Well, we’ve ramped up Hellebore Day for a full-on celebration of the new season. We’ll have a full day of plants, tours and demos all designed to get you fueled up for a great spring of gardening.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

502-241-4788
