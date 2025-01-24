Option Expedition by Victoria Findlay Wolfe at National Quilt Museum

to

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

 In Option Expedition, Victoria Findlay Wolfe takes basic shapes of patchwork — square, circle, triangle, parallelogram — and breaks down design principles of space, balance, scale, line, shape, color, emphasis, contrast, value, repetition, movement, texture, and unity to look at the bold, beautiful choices available.

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
270.442.8856
to
