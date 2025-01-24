Option Expedition by Victoria Findlay Wolfe at National Quilt Museum

In Option Expedition, Victoria Findlay Wolfe takes basic shapes of patchwork — square, circle, triangle, parallelogram — and breaks down design principles of space, balance, scale, line, shape, color, emphasis, contrast, value, repetition, movement, texture, and unity to look at the bold, beautiful choices available.

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/