Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Arthur Fiedler at SKyPAC

n the spirit of legendary Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler – one of music’s greatest ambassadors – Orchestra Kentucky presents a program of light classics and rousing marches. Flight of the Bumblebee, Carmen Fantasie with dazzling violin soloist Rachel Barton Pine, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and more!

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com