Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Craig Schulman's Broadway at SKyPAC

Craig Schulman, the only performer in the world to have appeared in the title roles of The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde and Les Misérables on Broadway, presents a concert of hits from the Great White Way. Joining him are Tamra Hayden-Rice, who appeared on Broadway as Cosette in Les Misérables and as Texas in Cabaret, and Gary Mauer, who recently played the Phantom on Broadway.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com