Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Craig Schulman's Broadway at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

  Craig Schulman, the only performer in the world to have appeared in the title roles of The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde and Les Misérables on Broadway, presents a concert of hits from the Great White Way. Joining him are Tamra Hayden-Rice, who appeared on Broadway as Cosette in Les Misérables and as Texas in Cabaret, and Gary Mauer, who recently played the Phantom on Broadway.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

