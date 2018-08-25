Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC

 Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky celebrate 100 Years of legendary American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC - 2018-08-25 19:30:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Submit Yours