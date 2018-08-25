Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at SKyPAC
Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky celebrate 100 Years of legendary American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
