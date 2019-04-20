Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Soul Sisters at SKyPAC
Hits from the Ladies of Motown, Disco and more!
Darla Day, Sandra Dye, and Lisa Oliver-Gray join the Rewinders
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Orchestra Kentucky Celebrates Soul Sisters at SKyPAC
Hits from the Ladies of Motown, Disco and more!
Darla Day, Sandra Dye, and Lisa Oliver-Gray join the Rewinders
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
July 2, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 4, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 7, 2018
July 8, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053