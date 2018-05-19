Orchestra Kentucky Presents Orchestra Kentucky Presents Bach and Bacharach

Orchestra Kentucky Presents Bach and Bacharach

Orchestra Kentucky concludes the season with the music of Bach and Bacharach. After opening with J. S. Bach’s mighty Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major, the concert continues with a Charlie Chaplin film, accompanied by Le Boeuf sur let toit, written by Burt Bacharach’s teacher, Darius Milhaud. The orchestra presents the Kentucky premiere of Concerto for Simply Grand Piano and Orchestra by P. D. Q. Bach, the only forgotten son of the Bach family, and the world premiere of Dick Tunney’s Bacharach Concerto. The concert closes with some of the greatest hits of Burt Bacharach, including One Less Bell to Answer, Alfie, The Look of Love, Arthur’s Theme and more.

For more information call 270-846-2426 or visit orchestrakentucky.com