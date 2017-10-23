Orchestra Kentucky Presents Tchaikovsky & Friends

This concert, dedicated to the land of the Tsars, opens with Tchaikovsky’s fateful Symphony No. 4 and continues with his overture to the story of the star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet. The evening concludes with the greatest hits of Russian-American songwriting legend Irving Berlin, including There’s No Business Like Show Business, Puttin’ on the Ritz, Blue Skies and God Bless America.

For more information call 270-846-2426 or visit orchestrakentucky.com