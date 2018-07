Orchestra Kentucky and Guitar Heroes at SKyPAC

From Eric Clapton to Santana, Orchestra Kentucky and The Rewinders celebrate the guitar heroes of rock ‘n roll! Featuring iconic riffs made famous by Duane Allman, Chuck Berry, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Prince, and Eddie Van Halen.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com