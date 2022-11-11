Orchestra Kentucky and Queens of Soul at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 A trio of talented singers perform smash hits by Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, and more.  A concert event you will R-E-S-P-E-C-T!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

270-904-1880
