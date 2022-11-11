Orchestra Kentucky and Queens of Soul at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Orchestra Kentucky and Queens of Soul at SKyPAC
A trio of talented singers perform smash hits by Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, and more. A concert event you will R-E-S-P-E-C-T!
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music