Orchestra Kentucky presents Magical Music: Harry Potter and More
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
×
Orchestra Kentucky presents Magical Music: Harry Potter and More at SKyPAC
Orchestra Kentucky enchants with magical melodies from Harry Potter, Witches of Eastwick, Fantasia, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Experience the mystical journey through captivating film scores and timeless classics. Let the music cast its spell in this spellbinding concert!
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101