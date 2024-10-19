Orchestra Kentucky presents Magical Music: Harry Potter and More at SKyPAC

Orchestra Kentucky enchants with magical melodies from Harry Potter, Witches of Eastwick, Fantasia, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Experience the mystical journey through captivating film scores and timeless classics. Let the music cast its spell in this spellbinding concert!

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com