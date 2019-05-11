Orchestra Kentucky: Air Supply

The new season begins May 11 th of 2019 at SKyPAC with an appearance by soft rock legends Air Supply. Tickets to this special event are on sale exclusively to Orchestra Kentucky subscribers through March 1 st. As a bonus, when the full season is purchased by the March 1 st deadline, subscribers receive a free ticket (per subscription) to Air Supply. Thatâ€s the equivalent of 5 free concerts!

The 2019-20 season features 11 unique programs from May through May, all at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center:

5/11/19 AIR SUPPLY

7/27/19 A NIGHT AT WOODSTOCK, featuring Jeans â€˜n Classics

8/17/19 THE MUSIC MAN & MORE!

9/21/19 ABBEY ROAD @ 50, featuring The Rewinders

10/26/19 NAT KING COLE @100, featuring Denzal Sinclaire and Dee Daniels

11/2/19 THE PAUL SIMON SONGBOOK, featuring talent from Schirmer Theatrical

12/14/19 J.C. KIRBY & SON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR!

2/15/20 THE MEMPHIS SOUND, featuring Billy Duvall, Jr., Tyrone Dunn, and The Rewinders

3/28/20 RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

4/18/20 THE BEST OF RETRO, featuring The Rewinders

5/16/20 MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

ORCHESTRA KENTUCKY

Founded in 2000, Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green is south central Kentuckyâ€s professional orchestra. Its members have performed with ensembles such as the Cincinnati, St. Louis, Dallas, Nashville, Charleston and Louisville orchestras. With over 1,000 subscribers in a community of approximately 60,000, the orchestra attributes its success to innovative programming, designed to appeal to a variety of audiences.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com