Orchestra Kentucky:  Music of John Williams

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Orchestra Kentucky:  Music of John Williams

ORCHESTRA KENTUCKY

Founded in 2000, Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green is south central Kentuckyâ€s professional orchestra.  Its members have performed with ensembles such as the Cincinnati, St. Louis, Dallas, Nashville, Charleston and Louisville orchestras. With over 1,000 subscribers in a community of approximately 60,000, the orchestra attributes its success to innovative programming, designed to appeal to a variety of audiences.

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
