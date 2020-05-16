Orchestra Kentucky: Music of John Williams

ORCHESTRA KENTUCKY

Founded in 2000, Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green is south central Kentuckyâ€s professional orchestra. Its members have performed with ensembles such as the Cincinnati, St. Louis, Dallas, Nashville, Charleston and Louisville orchestras. With over 1,000 subscribers in a community of approximately 60,000, the orchestra attributes its success to innovative programming, designed to appeal to a variety of audiences.

