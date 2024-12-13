Orchestra Kentucky- J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular! at The SKyPAC

Experience the magic at Orchestra Kentucky’s JC Kirby Christmas Spectacular! The cherished holiday tradition in South Central Kentucky is back, promising a visit from Santa and an enchanting musical celebration. Get ready for a festive extravaganza that will fill your heart with holiday cheer and joy!

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com