Orchestra Kentucky- J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular! at The SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Experience the magic at Orchestra Kentucky’s JC Kirby Christmas Spectacular! The cherished holiday tradition in South Central Kentucky is back, promising a visit from Santa and an enchanting musical celebration. Get ready for a festive extravaganza that will fill your heart with holiday cheer and joy!

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

270.904.1880
