Organic Hemp Planting Party June 15

Join us for our 2nd annual Hemp CBD Planting Party. Guests are invited to tour the organic hemp CBD crop here at Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, Kentucky. We will have skilled farmers there to answer all your questions. The Rash Flynn cabin and the farm store will also be open to the public during the event.

Complimentary hemp beer and hemp hot dawgs will be served throughout the event. Samples of our hemp chocolates, CBD caramels, CBD chocolates will be available for guests to try out, as well as our CBD oils, softgels, and topicals.

For more information call (859) 749-3616 or visit laurasmercantile.com