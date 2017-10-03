Organist Dr. David Kevin Lamb at Campbellsville Univerisity

Organist Dr. David Kevin Lamb at Campbellsville University

Dr. David Kevin Lamb, organist, is to present our Noon Organ Recital on Tuesday, October 3, at 12:20 p.m. in Ransdell Chapel located at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

Lamb will be playing works by Grayston Ives, J. S. Bach, Dan Miller, Hans Matthison-Hansen, Louis Lefebure-Weley, Robert Elmore and Louis Vierne.

Lamb is a graduate of Indiana University Jacobs School of Music where he was an associate instructor in Choral Conducting. He is currently serving as the assistant conductor of Indian University Singing Hoosiers and the associate conductor of IU All-Campus Choruses.

Lamb is also an adjunct instructor of music at Indiana University/Purdue University at Columbus.

Lamb is the director of Music for Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany, and he has presented guest organ concerts in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin., and Washington, D.C. Concert engagements in Europe have included presentations in Austria, France, Germany, Great Britain, and Italy.

He was the founder and the first president of the Indiana Organists United, an alumni affiliate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Alumni Association, and continues to serve on the IOU Alumni Board as the Honorary Founding President.

As an active member of the American Guild of Organists, Lamb has served in leadership positions in both the Louisville and Southern Indiana Chapters, following a successful term as a Councillor for the Great Lakes Region.

He was recently reelected to a second term on the AGO National Council as the Councillor for Membership, where he encourages and supports the areas of membership development and professional concerns.

For more information about the recital, contact Dr. Wesley Roberts, professor of music at Campbellsville University, at (270) 789-5287 or by email at mwroberts@campbellsville.edu.